Two days, more than 600 tests, 0 positives

Zero people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 - that’s two days in a row with more than 600 samples tested.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services and partners administered a total of 195 tests and results for all came back negative, according to the Joint Information Center.

While there have been increased efforts to conduct mass testing, DPHSS hasn't announced any additional community tests. The last outreach they offered for the community was last week Wednesday at Astumbo Gym. Hundreds of people showed up in hopes to get tested during the 9-11 a.m. outreach.

In the meantime, Tuesday's results is the second day in a row that Guam hasn’t had any new cases, which means we remain at 312 positive cases from the time tests were first administered in March. On Monday, DPHSS and their local and military partners tested 443 samples with all of them returning negative results. As of Tuesday, the total number of tests administered was about 17,600, which means a 1.7% positive rate.

Four people were listed as being hospitalized, according to the JIC report. That’s three people at the Guam Memorial Hospital and one and Naval Hospital Guam, Krystal Paco San Agustin, governor’s spokeswoman, stated. She said the GMH patients are in stable condition but didn’t have the status of the patient at Naval Hospital.

More people have completed their isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19, a total of 210, bringing that number down to 97. For nearly two weeks, the island’s active cases had exceeded 100, according to data provided by the government.