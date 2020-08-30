U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper met with Japan Defense Minister Taro Kono at Andersen Air Force Base.

The two defense chiefs discussed the relationship between Japan and the U.S., and the future of the alliance and that of the Indo-Pacific region.

“We have proved that two nations working in peace can gain much more than one nation can hope to gain through open confrontation with their neighbors,” Esper said in his opening remarks.

“The enduring relationship between the United States and Japan are rooted in our shared values and interests, and has been vital to the security of our nations. ... Our alliance is a cornerstone of the international rules-based world.”

Kono noted that Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has done much to grow the relationship between the two nations. He added that in 2009, as chairman of the foreign affairs committee, he helped pass in Parliament the agreement that provided for the military buildup on Guam.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing the project developing in the island of Guam,” Kono stated, adding that the world has been changing and that some countries are looking to change the status quo. “We need to be very carefully monitoring the situation.”

He noted he looks forward to further discussions and working with Esper to help ensure peace in the region is maintained.

Esper also met with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero that morning.

In the meeting with Leon Guerrero, Esper was provided an update on Guam’s response efforts to COVID-19 in addition to making several requests – such as a regional public health laboratory and return of excess land for a new hospital and public health facility.

Esper’s visit is part of an Indo-Pacific tour, the main focus of which is American national strategy, according to the Department of Defense. Officials tout the region as being crucial to the U.S. economy. Esper also visited Hawaii and Palau.

There were reports that one of the secretary’s staffers had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Embassy in Palau, which was the stop before Guam, stated that neither Esper nor anyone in his accompanying delegation traveling to Palau came into contact with the individual who was reported infected, nor the rest of the DOD advance team.

“Throughout the secretary's trip, extensive precautions have been taken to ensure compliance with local and CDC guidance,” the embassy stated. “All members of the secretary's traveling party were tested prior to the secretary's travel to Palau and upon arrival in Guam last night – in each case, 100% of the traveling delegation tested negative.”

Ship repair, 5G expansion and H2-B

The governor’s discussion with Esper, which was held at the Joint Region Marianas headquarters and hosted by Rear Arm. John Menoni, also included needed improvements at the ship repair facilities and the possibility of 5G expansion and telecommunications.

To accomplish these goals, the governor expressed the need for an accessible and affordable labor force, something that has been hindered since H-2B labor restrictions were tightened in 2015.

“As the tip of the spear and first line of defense in the Pacific region, Guam must have a stronger voice in military discussions,” said Leon Guerrero. “A good partnership does not leave either party in a deficit, and with the support of the Department of Defense, I look forward to working with the military to work on important infrastructure projects. I thank Secretary Esper for his visit to Guam and listening to our concerns.”

The governor reiterated “that all Guam projects, inside or outside the fence, are military-related” and requested support to allow for the use of H-2B workers from the Philippines for all projects on the island.

Networking in the region

Secretary Esper discussed plans regarding U.S. presence in the Pacific and wanting to make the most effective footprint and defense in the region, and how they were exploring different options to accomplish that goal, according to a press release.

It would involve investing heavily in the region and creating a stronger network with the U.S. territories and sovereign Micronesian states, the release stated.

“The secretary's visit reaffirms the valued collaboration with our partners in the government of Guam, the strategic location of the Marianas, and the critical role that Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands play in our nation's defense,” Menoni stated.