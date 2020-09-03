Two firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Two firefighters are in isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The Guam Fire Department reports that a firefighters at the Tamuning Fire Station started feeling ill and had a fever, according to a press release.

The firefighter was told to isolate at home and on the following day was tested; the results were positive. The firefighter is in home isolation per the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines.

On Monday, a firefighter at the Dededo Fire Station reported feeling unwell and was instructed to follow guidance from DPHSS and self-quarantine. A test conducted Wednesday afternoon showed a positive result.

"For the protection of our firefighters and the community, it is necessary to modify operations at the Dededo Fire Station until the personnel assigned there are tested." Chief Daniel Stone said.

"This is a temporary situation for one of the two shifts that were affected, until testing is completed. Operations will still continue and emergency services to the community will not be hampered.”

Interviews were conducted at both stations and it was determined that no personnel met the close contact criteria at the Tamuning Fire Station; however, because of the closer quarters and additional Rescue personnel al the Dededo Fire Station, the possibility of close contact spread was significantly increased, GFD officials stated.

After decontamination of the entire station and apparatuses was conducted at both locations, personnel were also reminded to continue strict adherence to the safety directives and to continue social distancing both on and off duty.