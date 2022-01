Two Oregon State University students from Guam made the scholastic honor roll for fall 2021.

They are:

• Brandy Deliguin, a freshman from Dededo studying horticulture.

• Lance Gabriel D. Adriano, a senior from Tamuning studying computer science.

A total of 8,043 OSU students earned a 3.5 GPA or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

(Daily Post Staff)