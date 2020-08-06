Two GPA employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Guam Power Authority employees have tested positive for COVID-19, GPA spokesman Art Perez has confirmed.

He could not confirm which department the employees belonged to but did say that the employees did not come to work Wednesday.

"The employees are not here at work," Perez said. "From the onset of this pandemic, it's been communicated throughout the authority, from the highest level onto our sections, that we're going to implement all the recommended guidelines and protocols to keep our employees and customers safe - and we've done that."

The employees are at home, per guidelines from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, he said.

"Those employees know very well to keep themselves isolated and to remain at home, so as soon as that was disclosed, it's my understanding that that's what happened," Perez said.

He could not confirm when management learned that the employees tested COVID-19 positive but said that once it was disclosed that the employees were positive, that they had to go home.

"It's my understanding as well that they are also following the Public Health guidelines with regards to contact tracing and so forth," Perez said.