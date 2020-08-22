Two employees at the Guam Regional Medial City have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The private hospital confirmed the positive test results on Saturday afternoon.

“Both employees are currently in quarantine and contact tracing has determined both contracted the virus from outside sources and not at GRMC. Both employees have been home quarantined since first identifying their potential exposure,” according to a press release issued by GRMC.

The pair were identified through GRMC’s drive-thru testing site. A total of 48 tests were performed over a three day period beginning on Aug. 18.

“The first person was identified as one of the 20 positive cases resulting from those 48 tests. The second case was identified in testing conducted on Friday,” GRMC officials stated. “GRMC is doing its due diligence and following the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Public Health and Social Services.”

The areas of the hospital where the two employees work are being disinfected and sanitized. The cleaning is expected to be completed by Monday.

“Patients with appointments may feel safe to proceed to their doctor’s clinic. We also would like to remind the public that GRMC is sanitized daily by the Advance Management, Inc. team, who use an Environmental Protection Agency approved disinfectant sprayer called the Evaclean™ Protexus Handheld Electrostatic Sprayers in conjunction with Evaclean™ PURTABS disinfectant cleaner,” the release states. “The safety of anyone entering our hospital is of the upmost importance to us. This is why we conduct daily disinfection spraying with EPA approved disinfectants, enforce the “no mask, no entry” policy and conduct screenings at the entrances. GRMC sends our very best thoughts to our two employees and hope their recovery is quick. Frontline healthcare worker are always at risk of contracting COVID-19, but they still report for duty every day to provide care for our people. We have greatest respect for all healthcare workers and thank you for your dedication and service to Guam’s people.”