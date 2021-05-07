Two Guam police officers test positive for COVID-19

Two officers with the Guam Police Department are being isolated after they tested positive for COVID-19 this past week.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post that he received the results that one officer contracted the virus last weekend, while another case was confirmed on Thursday.

He said the officers were assigned to the government’s quarantine and isolation facilities.

“So, you see the danger these guys are exposed to working in these very sensitive facilities,” said Ignacio. “Those that came in close contact have been placed in isolation so that we allow for the incubation period and further testing. That does put a strain on our staffing.”

The chief said those who are being monitored for the virus include four other GPD officers, two Guam Customs and Quarantine officers, and one Department of Youth Affairs officer.