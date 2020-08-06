Two Guam Department of Education teachers Dymphnia Paulyn San Nicolas-Diaz and Lali Thundiyil have been selected by the White House as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The PAEMST are the nation's highest honors for teachers of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science, according to the program website. The president may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year.

San Nicolas-Diaz teaches math at Tiyan High School, and Thundiyil teaches life science at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo.

"I would like to congratulate Mrs. San Nicolas-Diaz and Mr. Thundiyil for this prestigious recognition, and I would like to thank them for representing the excellence of our school system at the national level," Guam DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez stated. "Both have been active not only in our school system but our community, and I would like to thank them for their dedication to our students and families."

Contributions to STEM learning

The PAEMST program, administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, recognizes outstanding teachers for their contributions to the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science.

Each awardee will receive a certificate signed by President Trump and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

Awardees will also travel to Washington, D.C., for an awards ceremony at a future date. While they are in D.C., they will participate in professional-development activities and network with fellow STEM educators from across the nation. Additionally, the awardees will join a prestigious cadre of more than 5,000 teacher-alumni.