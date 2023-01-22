Two JFK students awarded JROTC scholarships

Out of 780 cadets in the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps across the United States, Guam’s very own Cadet Kaylee Duenas and Cadet Alexander Baker from John F. Kennedy High School were awarded scholarships that will cover 100% of the tuition for the university of their choosing.

Hundreds of students nationwide competed for the scholarship. The J-100 AFJROTC program only selects 100 cadets to award. The cadets chosen from JFK were both nominated for consideration.

“When we got news about the scholarship, it was actually very surprising, because when we were supposed to find out was in February. That was the date they were originally going to tell us. When we got the news, about a week or two ago, we were shocked. We thought that we were going to present something for ROTC at a faculty meeting, and that’s when they, kind of, took the mic away from us, telling us we had been awarded the scholarship,” Duenas told The Guam Daily Post.

The cadets had been preparing for their futures since grade school, they said.

As part of showing the scholarship panel they were deserving of the assistance, the pair worked to convey that they are the kinds of cadets who go above and beyond.

“Just trying to fill out the application to be the most qualified person, and make it seem like we deserve this scholarship, and that we’ve earned and done all of this stuff. One thing that I did was repeat my PT test to try and get the best score I can, and the end of it was really rewarding. I did my situps test, and the second, I did my run,” Baker told the Post.

Both Baker and Duenas have several schools that they want to attend in mind, as both students are eager to travel and take advantage of all the opportunities stateside colleges have to offer.

“I am hoping to pursue a major in computer science. … Later on, when I do commission, I hope that I can use it in either Space Force or (U.S.) Air Force. Right now, in mind, I have thought about University of Hawaii at Manoa or University of Portland,” Baker said.

Baker told the Post he has been off island before, and weighed the distance from home when considering which university to attend.

“I kind of like UH because it’s close to home, and there’s nice people there and family. That’s one of the main reasons,” Baker said.

Duenas also sees big things in her future. She is looking at colleges in the states that have the top programs in the field she is interested in studying.

“For me, I plan on pursuing a career in engineering. I’m leaning toward industrial or mechanical engineering. After college, I would have to commission into the Air Force or Space Force. I’m looking at Air Force. As for schools, I’ve applied to University of California, Arizona State University, and Virginia Tech,” Duenas said.

'Helps our parents'

Going to schools in the states is quite expensive, especially when the student isn't already a resident of the state where the college is located. Both cadets were extremely grateful this scholarship allows them to attend the university of their choice without the strain that can come from paying tuition, along with other mandatory living fees.

“The biggest thing would be the financial, the tuition assistance, because a lot of colleges out there are super expensive, especially being out of state. So having the full-ride scholarship, including the room and board stipend, is really amazing because it helps our parents afford sending us out there. If we didn’t have it, it would be really hard for us to be out there getting that kind of education that we hope to have,” Duenas said.

The pair both mentioned the benefit the scholarship brings them. By taking the burden off of them and their parents, Duenas and Baker are able to attend their top pick for university and not have to worry about money.

“It might’ve been a lot more difficult, for sure. I think we would have to be compromised looking for schools in terms of tuition, and it would be a long process of looking into other scholarships and applying to even more. … As for this one, it's a full ride, … so it’s basically all you can ask for,” Duenas said.

Taking this route has been grueling, yet rewarding for Baker. He believes the ROTC program has given him all the tools he needs for his future.

“I enjoyed ROTC so much in high school and all the stuff that ROTC has to offer. Even the chance to continue it in college and afterwards, it’s a really great opportunity. I think what I’ve done has led up to this point and it’s a great chance to take,” Baker said.

Family has been a large contributor to Baker’s pursuit of a military career. Both sides of his family have given many years to their country, and Baker has been inspired by them.

“I do have a couple people in my family who are in the military. My uncle from my mom’s side, he retired after 25 years in the (U.S.) Army. And most of my family on my dad’s side is in the Air Force,” Baker said.

Duenas said she was beyond excited to embark on her new journey. Even though she will miss her family, she knows that this is the start of the rest of her life, a new step she said she is ready to take head-on.

“I’m excited to leave the island and just experience … a new life. I think it’ll be fun meeting a bunch of new people and being on campus away from home. It’ll be scary, for sure, because I’ll miss my family a lot. But I think I’m just super excited that I have this opportunity, that I’m ready to go and try new things,” Duenas said.

Baker also expressed his excitement for this opportunity, as he is eager to be independent and see what the rest of the world has to offer. Having grown up solely on Guam, he also can’t wait to return and one day give back to his family.

“I think that learning to be more open and experience (and) learn about different stuff. … Guam is so small, there’s so much other stuff in the world. So being open to that and learning to take care of myself. … I want to take care of my family (in the future),” Baker said.

As soon-to-be graduates of JFK, Duenas gave a few words of advice to their fellow classmates.

“Just go out there and put yourself out there, because JROTC is something that not a lot of people think about. But being a part of it gives you so much opportunities, not only because of scholarships like this, you get to learn a whole bunch of other things and it really teaches you leadership and discipline. And I think that if not ROTC, do something else, be a part of different communities and different clubs and environments, because you’ll learn something from every part of it - in whatever you do,” Duenas said.