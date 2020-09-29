Two men were arrested by police on Monday night following a disturbance reported at Rios Apartments in Dededo.

Officers assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command Preliminary responded to a report of a fight between two men and residents living in the apartment building.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the individuals retreated into their home to avoid any further confrontation when the men followed them and forcefully gained access into their residence.

Through the course of the altercation, a neighbor provided assistance to fend of the attack when police arrived, Tapao stated.

Officers later met and arrested 28-year-old Brian Gary Gay and 26-year-old Timothy Michael Gay on charges of home invasion, burglary, conspiracy and assault.