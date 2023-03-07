Two men were arrested while they were allegedly in the process of stealing a car.

On March 2, at about 2:18 a.m., officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle in progress complaint in Mangilao. Police reportedly saw Anthony James Heflin, 38, and Mark James Sablan Quintanilla, 47, attempting to steal a car, a magistrate's complaint, filed in the Superior Court of Guam, alleged.

According to the complaint, officers saw Heflin on the driver's side door of a Lexus leaning in to open the door of the vehicle, while Quintanilla was inside the car.

Heflin complied with the officers' verbal commands to show his hands and stop.

According to the complaint, Quintanilla was ordered to get out of the vehicle when he allegedly yelled that the owner of the car “told us to pick it up!” The two men exited and the car was secured.

The incident

The reporting person, a man, subsequently told officers the car that Heflin and Quintanilla were driving, a white Honda Civic, may have been his car, which was last seen at noon on March 1.

The man said “he heard a soft whirring sound of some sort of tool” before seeing Quintanilla walking away from the Lexus and toward the Civic with a black bag and opening the rear passenger door – all while the whirring sound was coming from the Lexus.

The man stayed hidden and continued to watch the men as he contacted the police, according to the complaint.

During the check of the Lexus, police were able to confirm it was registered to the reporting person and saw the interior in disarray, “including wires hanging from below the driver's side dash area,” a power drill on the driver's side floorboard and a large screwdriver on the driver's seat.

“The officer stated, in his report that it appeared as if the ignition was being tampered with to drive the vehicle,” the complaint alleged.

Alleged admissions

Heflin allegedly told the police he was helping Quintanilla pick up the Lexus by driving him there with the Civic.

“I don't know what's going on, only that (Quintanilla) was authorized to pick up the Lexus from his friend,” Heflin told the police.

In Quintanilla's interview with the police, he denied stealing the Civic as well as planning to break into the Lexus, but that Heflin was authorized to pick up the Lexus from a friend.

Heflin denied planning to steal the Lexus, but Quintanilla allegedly said they needed a vehicle battery, just in case. Quintanilla didn't have keys to the Lexus, but it was already unlocked.

Quintanilla explained the drill was used as a “light source along with a flashlight to illuminate the interior” and that Heflin went to the Civic to find a drill bit to give to Quintanilla.

Heflin allegedly admitted he opened the front passenger side door of the Lexus and used the drill to illuminate the interior while Quintanilla allegedly used a wrench to unbolt the interior panel, according to the complaint.

Heflin and Quintanilla were both charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle and burglary to a motor vehicle as second-degree felonies.

Quintanilla was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and theft of property as a misdemeanor.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Quintanilla has 14 convictions between 1993 and 2019, mostly consisting of theft charges.