Two men arrested in Harmon dog shooting

Two men were arrested in connection with a dog shooting in Harmon that was captured on cellphone video recently.

Daimeionne Kaleo Greer, 24, was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to an animal. He was the man in the video seen allegedly holding a pellet gun at the Jack Peters warehouse along Siket street in Harmon and shooting a stray dog nearby.

Greer told The Guam Daily Post on Monday that the dog would often trash the area, and that he only tried to scare it away to prevent it from coming back.

He along with his parents gave a public apology telling the Post that he did not mean to harm the animal.

Police also arrested Jesse Pua Villagomez Jr. on suspicion of guilt established by complicity. Investigators said he was the man who was recording the incident.

Both men were allowed to remain out of jail, while the attorney general’s office determines whether or not to prosecute.

Guam Animals In Need had offered a reward for the safe recovery of the injured dog. The animal has since been located.

"It's never okay to injure an animal for fun. There's no excuse for the type of callous, shameless violence seen in the Harmon dog shooting video," said Cyrus Luhr, GAIN board president.

"GAIN sincerely thanks GPD for the prompt arrest of the shooter and cameraman. We've fielded numerous calls and messages from concerned people who live and work in the area. They will be relieved to know that the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions. We also thank the over two dozen people who provided information leading to this arrest. GAIN will work closely with Guam Crime Stoppers to protect people's identities and share the reward money once a conviction is made."