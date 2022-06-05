Two of the men who witnesses alleged had damaged cars with machetes at Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña have been released from prison.

Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan dismissed all charges without prejudice against defendant Handarson Sony, 28, because prosecutors lacked probable cause to bring the case to trial.

Co-actor Marson Kintin, 23, was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to stay away and have no contact with several others involved in the incident.

His co-defendant Narsom Marsian, 23, remains held on a $2,000 cash bail. The pair face charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and disorderly conduct.

Kyle Joaquin Topasna, 20, and Evin Babauta Pangelinan, 21, and Karey Lee Willey, 18, were charged separately for their alleged part in the shooting reported that night and released from prison.

Court documents

According to court documents, Kintin admitted he was having a good time with friends when they heard gunfire, Marsian grabbed the machete and started chasing the men.

Marsian told investigators that a truck came too close to his car and he responded by trying to grab the tailgate, adding that he got upset after hearing the gunfire.

Topasna allegedly admitted that he shot three rounds into the air during the incident, while Pangelinan allegedly admitted to asking his friend for the weapon and shooting one round toward the back of a car.