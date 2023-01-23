It was just before 1:30 a.m. Friday when police watched two vehicles pull into the parking lot of Vinny's, a Barrigada Heights convenience store along Route 16.

While officers did not note what probable cause led them to search the vehicles, a magistrate's complaint filed with the Superior Court of Guam alleged the officers found drug paraphernalia in a sedan driven by Julian Borja.

"Officers located a digital scale and a bundle of clear plastic baggies inside the center console. A heat-modified glass pipe with white frosty residue inside it was found partially wrapped in tissue paper under the driver's seat. A field test of the pipe was conducted and a presumptive positive for methamphetamine resulted. Police also discovered an airsoft pellet gun in the driver's door panel area,” the complaint alleged.

Borja reportedly is on probation for a 2018 case involving possession of methamphetamine.

Police allege, prior to searching the vehicles, they witnessed a woman "quickly entered the driver side door of the second vehicle. Bryan Ray Baza Bautista was found in the rear passenger's seat of the second vehicle,” the complaint alleges.

In the second car, police said they found a black shoulder bag under the front passenger seat, the bag contained a semi-automatic pistol.

"The pistol was loaded, but no round was found in the chamber," the complaint alleged.

Bautista is on pretrial release in a 2022 case "where he was caught with a firearm," according to the complaint. Police alleged Bautista does not have a firearms identification card.

Borja was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Bautista was charged with possession of a firearm without an identification card and possession of an unregistered firearm, both as third-degree felonies.