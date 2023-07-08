Two men were charged in connection to a kidnapping in Chalan Pago.

On Monday evening, police officers met with a man at a residence in Chalan Pago who reported Anselmo Jose Untalan, 29, and Ray David Flores Jr., 30, punched him repeatedly and threatened to kill him with a rifle, a magistrate's complaint filed Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The accuser reported that after Untalan allegedly punched him in the face repeatedly and aimed a "brown stock SKS rifle at him and threatened to shoot," Untalan took the victim's car keys and forced him into a vehicle before driving to an apartment, the complaint stated.

Untalan, while carrying the rifle, went upstairs with the victim into the apartment, where Flores was. The victim was punched repeatedly, according to the complaint.

The men then forced the victim back into the vehicle with Untalan in the driver's seat and Flores in the back seat with the victim, according to the complaint.

"Flores continued to assault the victim while the vehicle was moving. Flores took out a black tie and started to strangle the victim, who told officers he was going in and out of consciousness while being strangled," the complaint stated.

Eventually, the men went back to the apartment, where Flores allegedly continued to assault the victim and Untalan left. The victim was able to escape.

When officers observed the victim, they saw he had several red marks on his face and what appeared to be dried blood on his lower lip. In addition, redness was seen on the right side of the victim's rib cage.

Flores and Untalan were charged with kidnapping as a second-degree felony, with Untalan's charge including a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon. The men also were charged with assault as a misdemeanor and Flores was charged with strangulation as a third-degree felony.

Among Flores' felony charges, there was an additional notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. The complaint stated he was on pretrial release for a 2020 felony case and there was an active bench warrant for his arrest.