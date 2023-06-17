Two men who pleaded guilty to their involvement in a riot at Dededo Skate Park were sentenced to time in prison.

On Monday, Vince Phillip and Jame Repwak appeared in the Superior Court of Guam to be sentenced for the charge of rioting as a third-degree felony. Phillip and Repwak are two of seven men accused of being involved in a riot at the Dededo Skate Park on March 2, 2022, which involved three victims — two sustained stab wounds and one lost an eye.

Suspects also were accused of being drunk and using broken beer bottles and baseball bats as weapons. Phillip was accused bashing one of the victims in the face and the eye.

Both Phillip and Repwak entered guilty pleas for the rioting charge in February and their plea agreements outlined their sentences, which were given Monday by Judge Vernon Perez.

Phillip was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended, meaning he will serve two years, with credit for time already served.

Repwak was sentenced to five years, with two years suspended, which means he will serve three years, also with credit for time served.

Once released from the Department of Corrections, Phillip and Repwak will be placed on probation for three years. If they violate terms of their release, which includes staying away from the victims, Phillip and Repwak could be placed back in prison and serve their full five-year sentences.

Others

The five other men accused of being involved in the riot were Mali Ios, John Jashua, Chesrick Tom, Darwin Fortes and Kayson Nick.

According to Post files, prosecutor Basil O'Mallan stated in a January hearing that Repwak and Phillip, along with Tom and Fortes, engaged in more "egregious" actions than Ios, Jashua and Nick.

Fortes pleaded guilty to criminal mischief as a third-degree felony for "cracking the windshield of a car" during the incident and faces a maximum of three years in prison

Tom pleaded guilty to assault as a misdemeanor for pushing someone and faces a maximum of one year in prison.

Jashua and Ios also pleaded guilty to assault as a misdemeanor and face a maximum of one year in prison because Jashua assaulted one of the victims with a skateboard and Ios threw a bottle at one of the victims.

In addition, Ios recorded a video of the incident that went viral on social media and prompted an investigation by the Guam Police Department.

Ios, Jashua, Tom, Fortes and Nick all are awaiting sentencing.