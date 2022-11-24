Two men indicted in 2020 meth case

Two men were charged with attempting to possess and distribute methamphetamine in December 2020.

Unsealed records in the District Court of Guam revealed that Francisco Herrera Salas and Joseph Mesa Babauta were indicted with attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Although the charges first brought against the two men in October are now available to the public, there are few details about the charges despite the alleged crime occurring "on or about December 2020, the exact date unknown and continuing on or about December 22, 2020," according to the indictment.

Should they be convicted, Salas and Babauta must forfeit any proceeds obtained as a result of the alleged offense.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to the federal court filings, Salas was arrested Oct. 12 and Babauta was arrested Friday.

Following their arrests, both men pleaded not guilty to their charges and were released on personal recognizance bonds. They were ordered to not contact each other and not to consume any drugs while on release, documents state.

Trial is set for Jan. 24.