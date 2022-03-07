The Guam Department of Education continues its assessment of laptops loaned to students, and is asking parents to contact their child’s school to schedule a virtual check of the computer.

“For those parents and students who have not yet communicated with their schools regarding laptop inventory we ask that they do so as soon as possible,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

To make the process easier for parents and students, Sanchez said that GDOE will conduct inventory virtually, instead of in person.

“The inventory can actually be done, visually and online, so the parents do not necessarily have to come into the campus, but they do need to call the school and schedule an appointment where they can view the laptop virtually,” Sanchez said.

GDOE will need roughly 15 minutes of a parent's time to assess the devices for damage and accountability.

The public school system has 54,721 laptops in its inventory, which includes devices purchased for private, nonpublic and charter schools. Roughly 13,000 were loaned to GDOE students to support distance learning during COVID-19 school closures.

GDOE began gearing up to conduct its laptop inventorying project last November, when some schools began sending letters home to parents requesting them to return the devices.

At the time, Sanchez noted that the inventory would be conducted in January. There are roughly 5,000 laptops still out on loan to students currently.

GDOE is about to head into crunch time to complete the project. A districtwide inventory of all federally funded assets must be complete and submitted by May.

“Our central office goes out to the schools and verifies the numbers provided. So far they finished the high schools and middle schools,” Sanchez said.

The department will also conduct inventory of laptops purchased for non-GDOE schools.

“Our people also go out and verify at their school sites as well, they do the same thing that public schools do, they have their internal inventory for the school site, they submit the reports and then we have our property team go out to their schools,” Sanchez said.

Replaced and repaid

So far, 300 laptops have been replaced "because of some issues like battery issues, cracked screen, liquid spills and missing keyboard keys," Sanchez said. All 300 replacements were covered with the computer's warranty.

Ten laptops, however, were reported lost or damaged since the pandemic loaning program began in 2020.

“Those were not under warranty and had to be paid back. So we had 10 families that had to pay for the cost of the device. Of course there it is a depreciated cost so they are not paying the full cost of the device,” Sanchez said.

The 10 devices were either older models not covered under warranty or damaged due to negligence.