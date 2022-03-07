Two additional arrests have been made in connection to a riot that erupted at the Dededo skate park last week between at least 15 people and three victims.

Jame Repwak, 23, and John R. Jashua, 18, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault, and riot. Jashua was also charged with underage consumption of alcohol.

Officers with the Guam Police Department’s newly formed Community Crimes Task Force investigated.

On Sunday, investigators arrested Mali Ios, 19, on similar charges for his alleged involvement in the attack.

Authorities confirmed a third victim following the first arrest.

One of the alleged suspects had shared cell phone video recording of the early Wednesday morning attack.

The suspects apparently had broken beer bottles and baseball bats.

The victims suffered multiple injuries to include stab wounds.

One victim lost an eye, while another received nine stitches for injuries to his eye.