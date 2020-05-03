There were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 based on 81 samples that were tested on Sunday.

50 samples were tested from Hemlani Apartments from mass testing conducted on Saturday.

31 samples that were taken from hospitals and clinics were also tested on Sunday. Two of those samples returned positive, according to the Joint Information Center.

To date, 150 cases have been confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided, with 5 deaths and 126 released from isolation.

According to the JIC, when a patient is released from isolation, he or she is no longer considered infectious. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research and published guidelines, a patient is released from isolation after at least 72 hours have passed without a fever or additional respiratory issues and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared. All remaining cases are in isolation.

However six patients who were previously released from isolation have returned to active isolation status after re-testing positive for COVID-19 through follow-up testing.

To date, no additional cases have been linked to people released from isolation.