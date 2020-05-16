There are two new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the CNMI that were identified through contact tracing.

The two new cases are a 31-year-old male and a 22-year-old female, asymptomatic, and are contacts of previously diagnosed COVID-19 cases who reside in the CNMI, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation.

The individuals are in stable condition and are in isolation at Kanoa Resort.

Specimens were collected, processed, and confirmed positive at CHCC Laboratory on Saturday.

CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (close family members, friends, and associates) of these new confirmed cases.

The CNMI’s COVID-19 count is now at 21 with 7 active cases, 12 recoveries, and 2 deaths.