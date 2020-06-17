Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by the Department of Defense (DoD) and were identified through contact tracing.

This is the third positive case from DOD reported this week.

None of the 13 active cases on the island are currently hospitalized.

Four military are in isolation, 7 are in home isolation and 2 COVID cases are at the government isolation facility.

There have been 188 confirmed cases and 5 deaths.

170 people have been released from isolation.

Expanded COVID-19 testing will continue on Thursday at St. Anthony Church grounds in Tamuning from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The testing is free and open to all Tumon and Tamuning residents. Residents are asked to bring an I.D. if one if available.