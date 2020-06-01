There were two new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services over the weekend, the Joint Information Center stated.

The Guam Memorial Hospital confirmed one case using the Polymerase Chain Reaction testing and reported household contact to two others who were confirmed cases, officials stated.

The second is a probable case that tested positive through serology testing at Diagnostic Laboratory Services, officials stated.

That brings the total number of cases since testing started in mid-March to 175. There have been five deaths, 145 people released from isolation, and there currently are 25 active cases.

Guam residents to be transferred to home quarantine

Beginning today, the Guam National Guard will assist with transferring more than 100 residents - who have been undergoing quarantine in a government-approved quarantine facility - to their homes to complete their quarantine. The Department of Public Works will provide transportation for residents unable to arrange for pick-up, officials stated.

The transfer follows the latest DPHSS Guidance Memo 2020-11, which allows for current, returning, and intended residents of Guam to complete the 14-day quarantine requirement at their home home residence or rented lodging location. Other passengers who will be allowed to quarantine at home, are:

• persons who require essential healthcare;

• essential workers; and

• persons who traveled to Guam because of an emergency or personal hardship situation.

The DPHSS Guidance Memo 2020-11 can be viewed at http://dphss.guam.gov/covid-19-dphss-mandatory-quarantine-procedures/.

Expanded COVID-19 testing continues

DPHSS, in collaboration with the government of Guam, the Mayors Council of Guam, private, and federal agencies continue expanded COVID-19 testing this week.​ Testing is free and open to the public. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing.

For those who want to be tested but whose village is not listed below, proceed to a neighboring village for testing. ​Residents should bring an I.D., if one is available. The expanded testing schedule is as follows:

• June 3, 9 a.m. to noon, Yigo gym, open to Yigo residents

• June 5, 9 a.m. to noon, Sinajana Mayor’s Office, open to Sinajana residents

• June 9, 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Southern Regional Community Health Center, open to Inarajan residents

• June 10, 9 a.m. to noon, Mongmong-Toto-Maite Community Center, Aragon Street across from Toto church, open to Mongmong-Toto-Maite residents

• June 11, 9 a.m. to noon, Merizo Seniors Center, open to Merizo residents

• June 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Piti Mayor’s Office, open to Piti residents

• June 17, 9 a.m. to noon, Santa Rita Seniors Center, open to Santa Rita residents

• June 18, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Anthony Church grounds, Tamuning, open to Tamuning and Tumon residents

WALK-IN TESTING

• June 4, 9 a.m. to noon, GHURA Public Housing, Dededo, open to GHURA elderly and public housing residents in Dededo

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline Phone Numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

● (671) 480-7859

● (671) 480-6760/3

● (671) 480-7883

● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.