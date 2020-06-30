Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported today.

One case tested positive at Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS). Another case tested positive from the Department of Defense (DoD) and reported recent travel history from the continental United States. The case was identified while in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths.

179 people have been released from isolation, and there are 73 active cases.

Of those cases, 213 are classified as civilians, and 44 are military service members—35 of which have been identified among a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB).

There are currently no individuals hospitalized, 9 people are in an isolation facility and 25 residents are on home isolation.