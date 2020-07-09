The island's total number of COVID-19 cases has increased by two to 309.

Based on the number of tests reported today between government and private laboratories - 294 in all - that's a 1.8% positive rate. There are three people hospitalized, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services website.

Additionally, one person reportedly was released recently from isolation but tested positive again. DPHSS officials said this doesn't effect the total count, however, because the person has already been included in the total count.

With five deaths and 202 people released from isolation, the island has 102 active cases.

The Joint Information Center noted that DPHSS tested 222 individuals for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 8. Of those, one tested positive and 221 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. Results include 168 samples from COVID-19 community testing held at the Astumbo Gym on July 8. That person reported household contact to a confirmed case and was identified through contact tracing, the JIC reported.

One additional case tested positive by the Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS) and reported community contact to a confirmed case.

Of the total cases, 263 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.

At least one person who was in isolation was tested and had to return to isolation