Medics were performing CPR on a woman whom they found pulseless and breathless at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash Monday evening in Mangilao.

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division was at the crash scene on Route 10 in Mangilao. They closed several lanes as they investigated. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Guam Fire Department medics responded to a report of two pedestrians who were seriously injured after they were struck by a car.

GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly said medics were performing CPR on the woman while en route to Naval Hospital in Agana Heights.

The man was conscious and responsive and was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital, he stated.