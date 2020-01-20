The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division was activated to the scene of an auto pedestrian crash on Route 10 in Mangilao.

Guam Fire Department medics responded to a report of two pedestrians who were seriously injured after they were struck by a car.

GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly said one female was pulseless and breathless and medics were performing CPR en route to Naval Hospital.

One male was conscious and responsive and was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

Traffic is being rerouted and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

This story is developing.