Two possible COVID-19 cases to be tested locally

Samples will be tested at the Guam Public Health Lab for the two people being evaluated for possible COVID-19.

The two patients do not meet the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be designated as persons under investigation (PUI) for the virus, according to governor’s spokesperson Krystal Paco.

The Guam Regional Medical City stated yesterday they were working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and that test samples from the patient initially treated at the Dededo hospital would be sent to Hawaii.

That patient, a man, reported to the Guam Regional Medical City on Tuesday and has since been transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital where he remains in isolation.

The second male patient, who recently traveled to Manila, Philippines, showed up to a private clinic with his wife after both felt ill. Samples were taken from the male patient and he remains in home isolation. Samples were not taken from his wife and only her husband is being monitored, Paco said.

Department of Public Health Director Lynda Unpingco-Denorcy said her staff is tracking down the venues the couple went to, as well as, those they may have come in contact with after she learned the pair attended a “social gathering” in the Philippines possibly with others from Guam.

Health officials are working to expedite the process to validate the COVID-19 test kits received on Tuesday by the CDC. The validation process ensures accuracy, Paco said.

Officials hope to have the samples tested but didn't provide specifics on a timeline for actual testing to take place. The results will take 24 to 48 hours to receive.