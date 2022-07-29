Two prison officers suspended in April escape investigation

Two Department of Corrections officers who were under investigation in connection with an escape at the prison in April have been suspended without pay.

The final disciplinary action was served to the officers, according to DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

Both will remain employed with the department.

There has been no word whether the two unnamed officers plan to fight their suspension with the Civil Service Commission.

On April 20, KD Arason was being held at the Mangilao facility in connection with a stabbing in Dededo, when he went missing, court documents state. He was found hiding in a jungle area down the road from the prison.

Arason is set to take a government plea deal in the Superior Court of Guam for the escape charge, Post files state.

An internal affairs investigation revealed the officer violated security protocols at the time the detainee escaped.

Aguon said the internal affairs investigations into two other escapes reported June 2 and July 1 are ongoing. He expects results from the investigations soon.