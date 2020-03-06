Island residents described hearing a rumble before feeling a big jolt as they awoke early Thursday at 5:37 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily recorded it as a 4.8-magnitude earthquake.

The temblor was located 18 miles southeast of Yigo.

Some residents reported things being knocked from shelves and picture frames falling down.

There were no reports of serious damage or injuries, according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

Second quake

A second quake was reported at 12:10 p.m.

The 4.5-magnitude quake occurred 63 miles west of Merizo.