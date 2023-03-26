Two schools received “D” grades in the last round of inspections reported by the Department of Public Health and Social Services' Division of Environmental Health inspectors Saturday.

The first school health inspectors addressed in their report was the inspection previously conducted at Simon Sanchez High School on Feb. 21. The report was finalized on March 7, but was included in a summary of inspections issued March 25.

The report detailed that inspectors found 66 violations of health and safety conditions at the school including a rat infestation, an issue that was highlighted by local lawmakers and the catalyst for the recent passage of bills aimed to address the deplorable state of the island’s public schools.

While in most cases a “D” grade would result in the closure of an establishment, schools have a proverbial pass until enforcement kicks in in 2024. This policy allows them and other island schools to continue to operate despite not meeting sanitary standards.

On March 7, Public Health inspectors visited the school, and although the type of inspection conducted was not disclosed and no demerits were issued, it was reported that the school's student store, which health inspectors classified as a retail establishment, was operating without a valid sanitary permit.

Japanese school

The second school which failed to make the grade is The Japanese School of Guam in Mangilao. According to the inspection report, the campus received 60 demerits and the issuance of “D” grade.

The Mangilao school was inspected March 15 after DPHSS received a complaint regarding restroom and classroom doors left open along with “no screen mesh for exterior openings,” allowing pests to enter the classroom.

“A student got stung by a wasp, since the doors are left open the humidity is very high, (there is) a lot of furniture wood with termite damage, … students getting sick for more than four to five days with sore throat, fever and diarrhea,” the inspection report stated, adding the last inspection conducted at the school was in August 2006.

Health inspectors reported observing evidence to support the complaint they received, and ordered the school to come into full compliance with the rules and regulations by June 11, 2024.

With the recent unanimous passage of three bills aimed at addressing school maintenance and expediting the date of compliance with the Rules and Regulations for School Building Sanitation, schools that don’t make the grade may soon face closure unless granted variance from the requirements.