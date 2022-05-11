 Skip to main content
Two seriously injured in Yigo crash; Route 15 closed to traffic

Guam Police Department officers and Guam Fire Department firefighters are investigating a collision that involved two vehicles along Route 15 in Yigo on Wednesday. The highway is closed to both north- and south-bound traffic. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post

Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that resulted in serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.

An unresponsive man was seen on the ground several feet from the wreckage of a car while the second victim, an underage girl, seated on the front passenger seat, also was seriously injured. The second vehicle, a pickup, was seen with its airbag deployed.

A 911 call was made about the crash on Route 15 by Villa Pacita Estates in Yigo at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday.

The two were transported to Guam Regional Medical City, according to the Guam Fire Department.

The highway is closed to both north- and south-bound traffic Wednesday evening.

No other details were available.

(Daily Post Staff)

