Two people were charged in separate drug cases in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday.

One suspect was stopped in Dededo by Guam police on Thursday after officers noticed the rear license plate was not registered to the pickup truck he was driving.

During a search, an officer found a plastic bag with a white crystal-like substance hidden underneath a can of soda in the car’s cup holder, court documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police he also had “ice pipes” used for smoking meth in the bed of the pickup truck.

Authorities found the pipes with meth residue and four plastic baggies with meth, documents state.

Joseph Jacob Munoz, 27, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

‘Man, officer, I’m sorry, I have a pipe’

A second drug arrest was made in Dededo early Thursday morning after police pulled over a car for not having a rear license plate light.

According to court documents, police spoke with the driver, identified as Arthur Ajoste, who then handed over a small pouch to the officer and stated, “Man, officer, I’m sorry, I have a pipe only inside.”

Authorities found a pipe and straw with meth, documents state. He allegedly admitted that he owned the pipe and had smoked earlier in the evening.

Ajoste was not charged, however, his passenger was taken into custody after police learned she had multiple traffic warrants, documents state.

Vivian Consing Iquina, 59, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

She allegedly admitted to police that, inside her purse, she had “one plate” of meth that she purchased for $100.