In conjunction with their graduation from the University of Guam Sunday, two cadets from the University of Guam ROTC program commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army in a ceremony at the Plaza de Espana in Hagåtña.

The two cadets who were commissioned are:

Emmanuel Ron Yap Bulaklak,

Signal Corps officer, Massachusetts Army National Guard

Bachelor's degree in biology

2016 graduate of Marianas High School in Saipan

Justin Ralph Gannaban Cayading

Medical Service Corps officer, active duty, branch detailed for infantry service

Bachelor's degree in health science, concentration in pre-physical therapy

2014 graduate of Marianas High School in Saipan

“Emmanuel and Justin are emblematic of the incredibly well-rounded leaders we have in our program, and they will make great officers,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Anderson, the professor of military science at UOG. “Their problem-solving skills, honed in the rigorous STEM environments of the bio-med and health sciences programs at UOG, will give them a significant advantage over their officer peers, and I have no doubt that they will make lasting impacts as sons of the Mariana Islands.”

