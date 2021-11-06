Two vote against war claims fix, cite need to pay all claimants

Bill 217-36, the proposed fix to an error that expanded eligibility in the recently enacted war claims measure passed the Legislature with 10 votes in favor and two against.

Sens. James Moylan and Amanda Shelton voted against the measure. Sens. Joe San Agustin, Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Speaker Therese Terlaje were absent and excused from voting. All others voted in favor.

Bill 130-36 tasked the governor with submitting a payment plan for claimants who did not meet the one-year filing deadline under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But an amendment that would allow for eligibility regardless of the date of death was left in the engrossed version of Bill 130 despite being ruled materially different from the measure.

The original bill was passed and enacted with the error included, which could have ballooned the cost of the measure up to $150 million from an initial estimate of less than $10 million.

In a statement explaining why she voted against the proposed fix, Shelton stated that many had reached out in support of the intent to pay all claims regardless of the date of death, and have asked lawmakers to plan accordingly.

"From this unfortunate oversight, many survivors and their families saw a moment of hope - and voting in favor of this bill before us today essentially takes away this hope once again," Shelton said. "Regardless of when they died, our war survivors deserve closure."

Moylan pointed to similar reasoning for his decision not to vote in favor of Bill 217.

"Since the discovery of erroneous language, which made its way into the public law, our office has been inundated with requests to consider the expansion of the program," the senator stated.

The past week was spent discussing legislative procedures and how the expansion language was inadvertently left in place, as well as administrative solutions to the issue.

On Wednesday, legislative clerk Rennae Meno told lawmakers that the language expanding eligibility was neither highlighted nor commented on demonstrating that it was not supposed to be there. The comment on it showed only that there was a motion made on the session floor to allow legal counsel to make technical corrections, she said.

On Thursday, Sen. Mary Torres noted the time constraints placed on the clerk's office as they worked to get documents prepared for lawmakers so they could vote on Bill 130 and other measures in early October.

"You were here on Monday, the body was meeting on Monday, and then the body recessed and voted Monday evening. So it wasn't a day that you had to put everything aside, step out of the session hall and work on engrossing bills," Torres said. "If I were to expect something from you, I would expect that I should give you the environment to do your job the way that you would need to."

Torres later stated she believed that if the clerk's office was granted enough time, the error would have been caught. Meno agreed with the senator and thanked her for her observation. The day before, Meno stated that moving forward, a memo will be produced if clerks and legal counsel need more preparation time.

While some have lamented that not all war survivors will be paid under current law and Bill 217, a separate measure, Bill 220-36, has been introduced and proposes a tax credit program as a way to pay every World War II claimant, regardless of when they died.

Bill 220 provides $75 million funded by the tax credit program and an additional $75 million through Section 30 appropriations over a five-year period.

It is co-sponsored by Shelton, Moylan and Vice Speaker Muna Barnes.