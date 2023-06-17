The clock is ticking on the preservation of the genetic line of Guam’s Serianthes nelsonii tree, or håyun lågu, with the last known mature specimen on the island suffering significant damage during Typhoon Mawar.

The “mother tree,” located about 100 feet from a clearing area for the Multipurpose Machine Gun Range at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, is the source of every single one of the 3,000 seeds that are meant to keep the critically endangered håyun lågu from dying out. Recovery of the mother tree is uncertain.

That’s according to Lauren Gutierrez, a conservation specialist for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas who has been working at the Marine base to try and preserve the mother tree and the limestone forest surrounding it.

The situation, has “always been dire,” said Gutierrez. “This is just putting a time limit on us, to make sure that the offspring and the seedlings below survive.”

Even when the species was first discovered around 1916, there were only seven or eight trees that were ever known to scientists, Mario Martinez, natural resource specialist with NAVFAC Marianas, told The Guam Daily Post.

Even as hundreds of saplings have been planted in recent decades, and efforts to propagate saplings born from the mother tree continue, the species is in decline. One 6-foot-tall sapling – which, until recently, resided in the shade of the mother tree's branches – and two 14-foot-tall saplings being raised at the University of Guam, are the next oldest specimens.

Though some seedlings can be quite fast-growing, it's difficult to get håyun lågu offspring big enough to the point they can withstand the onslaught of pests that want to take a bite out of them, said John Horeg. He works with Island Eco Services, a subcontractor hired to help plant as many of the seedlings as possible in hope that some will survive.

“It’s not the kind of tree you can just plant and leave alone,” Horeg said. “They’re really high maintenance; there are so many pests that want to get at them.”

Sweet sap

Håyun lågu secrete a special syrupy, sugary substance, which was likely used to attract native insects that would protect the tree and live off it, Gutierrez added. There’s no telling what native insects those would have been, given the historic disturbances to Guam’s ecosystem, but wasps and ants now enjoy it.

Horeg had a crop of håyun lågu seedlings ready for planting, around 4 to 5 feet tall, sitting in a nursery in an industrial zone behind Denny’s in Tamuning. Horeg said he’d already dug all the holes where the new seedlings were meant to be planted, but Mawar destroyed the holes.

While frustrating, it was also a blessing, he said. If the seedlings had been planted before the typhoon, “they’d probably all be gone.”

A series of clones, meant to be grafted from the mother tree’s branches just before the typhoon struck, were less lucky and were blown away, according to Martinez.

Though Camp Blaz has a two-pronged approach to propagating the håyun lågu seedlings, both at the base and, with the help of the University of Guam, at military sites all around the island, it will be a long time before they start to be planted outside the fence.

Limited options

According to Gutierrez, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the critically endangered seedlings to be planted only in areas that are already protected, like behind the pig- and deer-proof fence at Camp Blaz, where seedlings won’t be gobbled up.

Outside such areas, the ecosystem is quickly being reduced to those plants for which invasive hoofed animals haven’t developed a taste, she said.

Longtime conservationist Margie Cushing Falanruw, also working with Island Eco Services, said the saplings look just like tangantangan, and are apt to be cut down. She told the Post she has an old memory of two trees being bulldozed near Ritidian.

There is a big enough stock of seeds that recovery is not totally out of reach, Martinez said.

“The recovery path plan for Fish and Wildlife calls for five populations of 500 individuals each for them to be sustained, so that would be 2,500 plants," Martinez said. "We have more seeds than that, which is good.”

“It's part of Guam's heritage,” Falanruw said of the species.

The trees would have inhabited the ancient limestone forests of the island even before the first CHamoru people arrived.

“Every species is a value that we add to the ecosystem, certainly – and if not to people, it's just because we haven't found out – and they're also terribly important to the soil microbes,” Falanruw said.

There’s no certainty around what relationship the island’s Indigenous people may have had with the hagun låyu, Martinez said. The one document he’s found in old Spanish colonial records, he said, “It just says timber.”

Being the tallest tree native to the Mariana Islands, it’s possible that it could be so rare because it was overharvested for wood, he added.

Though there’s no evidence håyun lågu was ever used to carve a sakman or a galaide, Falanruw said, she pointed out that the serianthes kanehirae, a distant tree relative in Palau, was esteemed for canoe making.

There may still be hope for the species in the islands of the Northern Marianas. While Guam’s population is in steep decline, there are still more than 100 mature specimens of håyun lågu up in Rota.

Biologists generally don’t like to cross-pollinate, in an attempt to keep the DNA pools of a species pure, Falanruw said, but with the clock running out, preserving the DNA pool from Guam and getting a more vigorous population may outweigh that consideration.

“Someone must make the decision soon about what what to do about this,” Falanruw said.