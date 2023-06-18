The CHamoru Land Trust Commission still plans to move forward with preparing a request for proposal on Ypao Point, although Typhoon Mawar delayed the process and it's unclear how long the delay will last, according to Administrative Director Alice Taijeron.

"I am seeking legal guidance with regard to being able to proceed," Taijeron said.

Ypao Point in Tamuning is the site of the old Guam Memorial Hospital and once was identified by the Department of Land Management as one of the most viable sites for a new medical complex, to include a new hospital.

Government officials are looking for property for the project now that Eagles Field in Mangilao is off the table due to legal concerns on the lease agreement, the passage of certain laws and a host of other issues.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration opposes using Ypao Point, despite insistence from members of the medical community, citing inadequate space for the complex, earthquake risks, environmental issues and other concerns. Taijeron testified against utilizing Ypao Point for a new hospital and medical complex.

The commission has jurisdiction over the site, which it plans on utilizing to generate revenue for the construction of infrastructure in residential and agricultural Land Trust properties.

Taijeron's predecessor, Jack Hattig, once described Ypao Point as one of the most valuable properties under the commission's belt.

The commission was gathering information on the property and putting together specifications for an RFP for a commercial lease before Mawar.

In the past, the area has been used as a staging site for construction, as well as a dump site, according to Joseph Borja, Department of Land Management director, who testified during a May oversight hearing on alternate sites for the medical complex. The property is being used as a disposal site for green waste and other waste and debris left behind by Mawar.

Taijeron said she's had brief discussions with Michelle Lastimoza, the acting administrator of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

"We both share the same concerns with regard to the potential environmental impact on the property and she has assured me that GEPA will clean up," Taijeron said.

The Post asked if the RFP will include some sort of cleanup. Taijeron said only that the commission is discussing the RFP with its legal counsel.

When asked if the commission would object to it losing Ypao Point for any purpose, whether for a hospital or to return it to original owners, Taijeron said that as administrative director, she is opposed to taking the property for any reason other than for the benefit of the Land Trust and its clients.