Burglars continue to target a new foster children facility that held its ribbon-cutting ceremony mere days ago.

"Now that the home is completed, we're really amazed that they'd do this. It's terrible," Linda Ibanez, deputy director of the Department of Public Works, told The Guam Daily Post.

DPW was the government's manager for the project.

This is the second theft of typhoon shutters at the shelter this year alone, but thefts have occurred at the property since the shelter, also known as I Guma Mina'åse or House of Mercy, was being constructed, according to Ibanez. The project began under former first lady Christine Calvo's Rigalu Foundation.

"The contractor had to hire security because of their materials being stolen," she said. "Maybe a couple months ago they stole the shutters on the back side. We secured that, hoping no more vandalism will occur. Unfortunately, today, public health officials noticed again the shutters on the front side were missing and they cut the fence in the back," she said Wednesday.

Luckily, the facility is not in operation, so no children or social workers were present at the time, confirmed Janela Carrera, spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The incident may delay the full use of the shelter, however.

"It's just really unfortunate that this has happened because this is a group home for our island's foster children – especially when we had a ribbon-cutting ceremony not even a week ago," Carrera said. "I really hope our community is paying attention so we can solve this crime."

On Wednesday afternoon, police were on site investigating the incident.

James Willsey, program coordinator at DPHSS, told the Post it's unclear when the break-in occurred.

"We don't know when it happened, it could've happened last night or it could've happened a couple days ago – we don't know. We just found out today," he said.

In total seven window-mounted, black accordion shutters were taken. The units range from 4 to 2 feet wide. Based on the extent of damage and number of items stolen, Ibanez believes multiple thieves were involved.

"There has to be more than one," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guam Police Department at (671) 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at (671) 477-HELP (4357).

"If anybody knows if they bought some (shutters) from someone recently or they were sold somewhere and you know anything about it, please inform (GPD)," Willsey said.