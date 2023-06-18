The Typhoon Mawar Talk program – the morning and afternoon program airing weekdays on Newstalk K-57 that discussed typhoon aid programs, interviewed relief workers and fielded questions from the public about typhoon recovery aired for the last time on the morning of June 13.

The program was operating under a two-week purchase order between Sorensen Media Group, the parent company of K-57, and Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense. The attorney general and other elected officials have aired criticisms and concerns over the decision to spend money on the talk show.

Documents previously provided to the Guam Daily Post showed an initial purchase of $10,000 for two two-hour weekday shows on K-57 and a pair of television stations for a two-week period. The order was increased to $60,000 to include simulcasts on three more radio stations operated by Sorensen.

Jenna Blas, spokesperson for GHS/OCD, said the office is working with the vendor on a final invoice, based on the services provided. GHS/OCD will only pay for services rendered, Blas said in response to a question on what would happen if the radio station went off air.

Speaking on the purpose of the talk show back in mid-June, Blas said the show and its messaging were in direct response to Mawar disaster response and recovery.

"Unlike previous typhoons, local media outlets were unable to maintain operations due to damaged or missing antennas, lack of power and limited telecommunications," Blas said.

According to Blas at that time, because of the outages, the Joint Information Center only was able to reach those with access to social media platforms.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokesperson, also said back in mid-June that GHS/OCD solicited three quotes for the talk show - the only operational radio stations at the time.

As more media were getting online, Paco-San Agustin said that GHS/OCD was preparing to cut additional purchase orders with all available media.

On Friday, Blas told the Post that with continued stabilization of the communications lifeline and with more avenues for JIC to get information out, there are no additional purchase orders with other media.

"Any purchase orders with media will be assessed on an as-needed basis," Blas said.

The Post asked if the costs for the talk show were going to be claimed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain a full reimbursement.

"Our office is not at the stage in the response where we are working on reimbursement. However, all documents are being filed properly, including this purchase order, in the event there is an opportunity to include as a request for reimbursement," Blas said.