Elected leaders were critical of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration’s decision to spend $60,000 on air time for a post-Typhoon Mawar radio talk show and noted the money could have been put to better use.

The Guam Daily Post has spoken with several elected leaders, both Republicans and Democrats. Each shared the same sentiment: That something isn't right about a government-controlled radio talk show.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan questioned the Emergency Alert System, noting there was time before the storm to prepare.

“The first problem was why (the Office of) Civil Defense failed to have prepared in advance a reliable government AM broadcast communication station to keep our people informed, knowing full well that these typhoons take out private radio broadcast towers,” the attorney general said.

Douglas Moylan said his office is investigating any procurement and ethics law violations.

“This is the same line of grave concern about this or any (governor) having financial ties to lucrative businesses whilst controlling the executive branch, whether that be banking, insurance or any other business that gets rich off of the taxpayers whilst they are supposed to be our public servant. The gubernatorial dynasties and party politics must end that enrich these families at taxpayer expense,” he said.

“The Guam Legislature needs to outright ban any business that has a financial connection with the governor or her immediate family. Their piecemeal and ineffective 'ethics law' has to strike at the heart of the gubernatorial dynasty families who have multimillion-dollar financial interests (in) taxpayer purchases," he added.

'Make a real difference'

The AG told the Post that the administration should have put more focus on the recovery efforts for power, water and other necessities of life.

“From water, power, communications, financial transactions to basic fuel distribution, all civilized public welfare systems controlled by this government failed miserably. We are three weeks out and people are still suffering, living on (a) subsistence existence with a $1 billion government that just blew our cash reserves giving themselves a 22% sustained and permanent pay increase across the board whilst the private sector must bear the burden for such a financially reckless and shortsighted decision,” Douglas Moylan said.

He implored the Legislature to conduct serious oversight hearings over the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

“I challenge this Legislature to make a real difference in fixing what caused our people's ongoing and unacceptable suffering. If they won't, then we should elect real leaders in the next election who will. I definitely have had it and will do what is necessary to prevent this from ever happening again,” said Douglas Moylan.

'Monumental failure'

The attorney general isn't alone in his thinking.

“First off, I think there was a monumental failure in communications right at the onset and in the immediate aftermath of the storm," Sen. Frank Blas Jr. said. "I think this money would have been better spent bringing up and assisting broadcast stations to continue to get back on track, so they can inform the public.”

Blas, who once headed Guam Homeland Security, was critical of the administration's choice to exclude local media from the GHS/OCD bunker.

“One of the things that you wanted to do was to make sure that communications with the community was a constant so that you are able to ... dispel any myths and, more importantly, provide information on the progress of the recovery or what to expect,” he said. “In disasters past, it didn’t matter if it was Republican or Democrat, ... the media was an integral part of every process of not just the response but the recovery. ... One of the things that I always wanted to make sure of is that the media’s questions (were) always answered and that the media was there when the decisions were made so that they understand ... what to expect.”

Prior to the onset of Typhoon Mawar, The Guam Daily Post asked to be allowed to have a reporter on site at the bunker through the storm. That request was denied. The government cited space constraints.

“That space is almost 60% larger than the space I had to work with when I was the Homeland Security adviser ... and I made sure there was space for (the) media ... so they could get the information and put it out timely and (factually) to the people," Blas said. "That’s how vital communications is to emergency management.”

Blas said not allowing the media to be part of the process from the beginning “goes against the basic necessities" for managing a crisis.

“Then to use this money to put together a talk show, is it to praise what the administration is doing or to identify what some of the problems are?” Blas asked. “What the people don’t expect is ‘OK, kudos for such a great work’ when you’ve got somebody who's still without power or water and trying to find a way to best put a roof over their head (and) food on the table for the kids.”

Blas said the money would have been better spent had it been used on bringing the Emergency Alert System online.

Emergency Alert System

"We have the (Emergency Alert System) that failed miserably during the storm and continues to fail. What now is the community going to be relying on to get the appropriate information that can help through this recovery period?” Blas asked. “We constantly tested that and for good reason. It ... failed us. Why didn’t we address that first? Why didn’t we use that money to address that?”

Blas believes that the Typhoon Mawar talk show is the administration’s effort to control the narrative amid a slew of failures.

“All you are doing is trying to douse a skyscraper fire with a garden hose. It’s still burning. That money could have been utilized to provide more outlets and more means of communications for the people,” he said. “For a period of time in my house, I felt I lived in no man's land — no water, no power and no means to communicate. ... All I got was silence on both AM and FM. ... A few hours when a local station was able to run on (a) generator, but even then, they weren’t the recognized (EAS) station.”

People need more than assurances, Blas said, they need objectivity.

“Trust the media to be able to provide proper information," Blas said. "(Was the administration) providing news or providing a narrative they want people to believe in? (There is a) big difference when you are able to control the interviews, when you are able to control what is being said on the radio when you have the governor on. Is that really the kind of information that the people need to hear? The people want to hear the truth, the facts about where we are in the response and recovery.”

Better spent elsewhere

Sen. Joanne Brown said she was surprised to learn that money was spent on airtime. She said she thought Carlotta Leon Guerrero and Jayne Flores were just filling in for K-57 talk show host Tony Lamorena, which she said she's done in the past.

“Surprised because, traditionally, we normally rely after a typhoon on the outreach and information provided by our media partners and that has always been successful in the past as far as disseminating information. I mean, of course we want to be responsible with the expenditures of public funds and $60,000 certainly could have been used in assisting recovery efforts instead of paying a radio station,” Brown said.

Brown said she believes the money could have been better spent.

“Right now, for example, that money could have been used to help out with the solid waste issues with the debris collection sites. Guam (Environmental Protection Agency) right now is very stretched trying to maintain security for those sites, primarily because (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) requires for those sites to be protected to provide reimbursement back to the government of Guam for the debris collection. ... They could have hired security guards to assist with that because it requires 24-hour security,” she said.

“That could have been a more effective use of $60,000 for recovery and FEMA reimbursement versus paying a radio station. That (is something) we’ve never had to do in the past. Media partners have always done a really excellent job with getting information out to the community on what’s going on," she said.

Brown said she was hopeful the administration would exercise responsibility in spending taxpayer money during the recovery.

"If something other than that is happening, I think that it is going to be a concern for us and certainly the public.”

'Bad decisions'

Sen. Jesse Lujan, who has worked in the past as a talk show host, said the administration made a poor decision.

“Spending money on local (advertising) dollars is and was unnecessary. The administration should be focused on supporting (the Guam Waterworks Authority) and (the Guam Power Authority) on getting the utilities up and running for everyone, as well as working with (the Department of Public Works) and the village mayors to get the resources they need to help island residents recover as soon as possible,” Lujan said.

“Spending money on advertising should not be a Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration priority, especially when the Leon Guerreros are major investors in the company. The recovery efforts from Typhoon Mawar (have) been marred by many bad decisions. This is just another one of a growing list of bad decisions. It adds insult to injury.”

Delegate critical

Del. James Moylan shared his thoughts on the issue as well.

“I was very critical when taxpayer funds were being used on ads that were perceived as being political, and even introduced legislation to prevent it from taking place. Sadly, the measure never advanced; thus, I would like to see if any of the senators would like to take the lead on that,” the delegate said.

The delegate said he could understand the need to purchase ads, but only if the media is unable to or is limited in its ability to disseminate the message for free. And if that is the case, the ad can't be political in nature or deemed to be too biased in terms of the message it is attempting to place in the minds of the community.

“Last time I checked, the media has been adequately providing all types of information, so, yes, I don’t understand the need to spend $60,000 on advertising or programming. Once again, this is an issue the Legislature needs to address,” James Moylan said.