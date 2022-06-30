U.S. Attorney wants court to reconsider Mark Smith acquittal

A federal judge should reconsider her decision to acquit Mark Smith of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 26 counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. attorney.

Federal prosecutors filed the request in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney William Doolittle and Assistant U.S. Attorney Marivic David argued that the court did not consider additional evidence, presented at trial that independently supports the jury’s guilty verdicts, adding that the court made a manifest error of law by adopting Smith’s “economic value” theory of wire fraud.

Prosecutors also want the judge to deny Smith’s request to acquit him of the remaining charges.

The convictions against Smith stand for theft of government property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity and two counts of laundering of monetary instruments.

District Chief Judge Ramona Manglona announced her decision May 17 after the defense argued that the verdict returned against Smith was not valid and demanded a new trial.

Smith was accused of receiving housing payments as a Section 8 housing program landlord through his now deceased friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney at the time. Prosecutors also argued that Smith used Wong, a former flight attendant, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 housing program. The program provides rent vouchers to thousands of low-income Guam households.