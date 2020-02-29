The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its criteria for determining a person under investigation for COVID-19 by adding travel to countries with widespread or sustained transmission of the virus to the list, according to a press release.

Criteria for determining people under investigation included showing signs or symptoms of the virus, exposure to a person with the virus and recent travel from China.

The CDC has now included recent travels from Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan as a factor in evaluating patients.

U.S. CDC has expanded its criteria to investigate a person for the virus to better address the current global situation, said Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda DeNorcey.

"Our local screening efforts will follow the updated criteria to guide evaluation of a PUI for COVID-19 as we continue to collaborate with Guam's health care community to detect, isolate, and manage COVID-19 infections," DeNorcey said.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no people who meet the CDC's criteria for a PUI for the virus on Guam, officials reiterated.

Navy travel requirements

The Navy has restricted all nonessential Department of Defense travel to the Republic of Korea to reduce risks associated with COVID-19.

“This travel restriction applies to all military, civilians and contractors,” Capt. Daniel P. Turner, U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, stated in a letter to Navy contractors.

“Any contractor personnel returning from the Republic of Korea will not be provided access to the work site for health and safety reasons for a 14-day period, starting from the day of departure from Korea.

“You are directed immediately to inform your Contracting Officer if your employees travel to the Republic of Korea,” he wrote.

Turner continued, saying that contractors should also notify respective contracting officers of personnel who are traveling to, and returning from, Japan.

He noted that there currently are no quarantine restrictions for Japan but that in recent weeks, the risk of exposure in Japan has significantly increased.

Evolving situation

Guam is currently assessing the situation as it evolves. With any change in status, anticipate timely notification, officials stated.

The government of Guam has been working on a daily basis with the U.S. CDC and with local health care providers to prepare for the possibility COVID-19 will be introduced into the island.

As part of continued multiagency response efforts, Public Health is hosting a Guam Pandemic Plan Review working session on Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pacific Star Resort.

Protective measures

Officials urge residents to take steps now to prepare for the emerging public health threat. They offered the following everyday preventive measures:

It is currently flu and respiratory disease season and CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. However, if soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your mouth, eyes, and nose with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice proper cough etiquette – cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick – do not go to work or school.

Make a Plan: