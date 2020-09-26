With the amendment on the governor's executive order, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Guam Field Office, which closed for in-person services on Aug. 21, will reopen on Monday, Sept. 28.

As required by this new order, services will be by appointment only, the press release stated.

Those who had an appointment for an interview or for biometrics which they missed due to the closure will receive a new appointment notice through the mail.

Anyone who had an InfoPass appointment during the closure period should make a new appointment.

For more information on USCIS, visit uscis.gov or follow us on Twitter (@uscis), Instagram (/uscis), YouTube (/uscis), Facebook(/uscis) and LinkedIn (/uscis).