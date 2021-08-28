U.S. Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, friend to Guam's athletic community, among those killed in Afghanistan

Max Soviak, a wrestler and U.S. Navy corpsman, was among the U.S. military service members who died in Afghanistan.

Soviak is from Ohio and spent some time in Guam where he became a part of the local wrestling and jiujitsu community.

“He started doing jiujitsu here,” said Melchor Manibusan, a mixed martial arts pioneer and founder of Spike 22.

Soviak was a strong athlete who was “big on fitness” Manibusan said, speaking of the young corpsman’s promise. Soviak also participated in Submit, he said. Submit is a mixed martial arts competition.

“He was such a good kid … So respectful and he was also very compassionate,” Manibusan said. “Just a really, really, really good human being. It’s just really sad, you know. He’s gone.”

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) released a statement expressing his condolences to Soviak’s family.

“Jane and I are heartbroken by the death of Max Soviak, a Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman from Berlin Heights, who lost his life in the service of his country. He was a hero who died serving with his Marine brothers helping to save fellow countrymen and our Afghan allies. We mourn his loss and are praying for his family and friends.”