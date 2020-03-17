A professional mixed martial arts fighter who represented Guam in the UFC is under arrest after being accused of sexual assault.

Jonathan Walter Cruz Tuck, 35, was arrested on suspicion of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to police.

Guam police said Monday officers from the Tumon Precinct Command took a complaint of the alleged incident that occurred in Tumon.

The victim identified Tuck to police as the suspect, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

GPD’s Domestic Assault Response Team investigated and made the arrest.

Investigators have not released further details about the allegations being made against Tuck.

The case has been given to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.