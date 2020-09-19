UFC fighter Roque Martinez and his mother, Odessa Martinez, have been granted their request to be released from the government of Guam’s quarantine facility at the Dusit Beach Resort in Tumon.

“They qualify to be exempt from the quarantine requirements.” said Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte during a virtual hearing held on Saturday. “I am not reaching any decision at this time to the due process rights but a release from quarantine is warranted at this time...I am ordering public health release them to home quarantine at this time.”

The pair, who have been in quarantine for five days, are the most recent residents to have been granted release from the government's quarantine facility.

The Martinez’s flew into Guam from Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday night.

Roque Martinez was called up to testify late Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Sandra Miller, who represents the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“My trip was very quick and I thought I could do a home quarantine,” said Roque Martinez. “The last I believed was that a returning resident could do a home quarantine.”

Martinez had arrived on Guam with a negative test result for the virus, and contends he was away from the island for less than a week.

He testified that he was never informed of his right to legal counsel before being placed in quarantine or object to it. However, Miller had Martinez read a form during the virtual hearing that notes passengers of their due process rights. He said in court that he did not sign the form and that it was only dropped off to his hotel room. Martinez, who objects to the 14-day quarantine at the hotel, said in court that he prefers to be at home, as he does not believe he is a public health risk and is not experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

Odessa Martinez said she too returned with a negative test result.

“I believe it’s against my civil rights that we are grouped in with the rest of the travelers and it’s just not right,” said Odessa Martinez, who said she has not experienced any COVID symptoms. “I do not want to be in quarantine.”

Attorney Jacqueline Terlaje represents the Martinez’s and said the position of the government is suspect.

“They are simply asking the court to have them quarantine at home,” said Terlaje. “There was simply a disregard of their rights.”

The government asked the court that the petitioners remain at the hotel and complete their quarantine “like everyone else.”