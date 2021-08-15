The criminal case against two Royal Navy sailors charged in a Tumon fight could go before a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam on Aug. 20.

Ashley James Mansell, 31, and Fraser Malek, 28, were arrested less than two days before the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 21 departed from Guam.

Mansell was additionally charged for allegedly groping a woman at a night club prior to the street fight.

A grand jury will determine whether to hand down an indictment in the case filed against the sailors.

The pair were released from prison and ordered to stay on aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. The aircraft carrier is the flagship of the strike group.

In response to a request for comment, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson told The Guam Daily Post, “Two members of the Royal Navy are assisting U.S. authorities with their enquires. As this is an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

It was said in court on Thursday that the strike group was scheduled to leave the island on Friday morning.

The defendants are scheduled to appear back in local court for a virtual arraignment on Oct. 7.