It was an emotional Sunday afternoon in the southern village of Umatac.

Family and friends turned out in droves to pay tribute to slain former Mayor Daniel Sanchez, who served the village from 2005 to 2009.

"On behalf of my brothers and sisters, we would like to thank everyone for coming in honor of my dad," said Arlena Sanchez, daughter of Daniel Sanchez. "He's loved by many. It's a great injustice done to one of our own in Umatac. We are hurting, but let his memory live on by following his example loving one another. Give from your heart, honor and value. He's smiling down on us today, along with my mom. We love you, Dad. We love you, Mom."

More than a hundred island residents rallied together at the Cetti Bay Overlook, gearing up for a motorcade through the village. The road leading into Umatac was lined with blue ribbons. Vehicles carried pictures of the slain Mayor, with some calling for justice.

Those who spoke with The Guam Daily Post shared stories about Daniel Sanchez. Each of them described him as a "great man," and one who touched many lives.

"The mayor was a good man, that's all I got to say. He was a good man," said Drew Quinata. "He touched everyone's hearts."

"Uncle Dan would have done the same thing for us," said Daniel Sanchez's nephew, Cameron Quinata. "He's a great guy, for real."

Cameron Quinata recalled a night that Daniel Sanchez came to his rescue.

"When I had an injury at a hotel, no one could take me, but he was the only one that responded because he was the mayor," Cameron Quinata said. "He came from Umatac to take me to the hospital. This is for Uncle Dan. Rest in peace. We got you."

"He was a great man," said Liana Cruz, a close family friend. "He's like a father to all of us. He made it to every soccer game. Whenever we had barbecues, he was there, helping us out. Just good to us, treated us all like we were his family."

Other village residents sat outside their homes. Anthony Sinobin sat near the road holding a Guam flag. He said he couldn't speak about the former mayor's death because it brought him pain. The last time he saw Daniel Sanchez was a month ago.

"I know the mayor all my life. He was a GPD, I think 25 years retired, and he served the community as mayor 2005 to 2009. He's a good man. I don't know why it had to be."

Those who served the village with him also came out to honor and support Daniel Sanchez and his family.

Former Umatac Council member and close relative Dina San Nicolas said "he was an advocate for the youth sports."

He went above and beyond when it came to the youth of Umatac, she said.

"Two weeks ago, his brother and sister-in-law's anniversary happened, and we went to the back to go eat our food, and he just kept serving me all kinds of dishes in the back, and I was going, 'Prim, you can stop now.' He was just a very giving man," San Nicolas said.

Although he was loved by his family and the community, she spoke of "bad blood" between Daniel Sanchez and one of the suspects in his slaying.

"There's been bad blood between the person that supposedly murdered him, but even at that, he didn't hold a grudge. He took them in. He was just very generous and had a big heart," she said.

Murder investigation

Police said Daniel Sanchez was found beaten, bludgeoned and stabbed at least 10 times.

He was last seen on April 1 at the home of Rudy Quinata and his girlfriend, Joyner Scott Sked.

After the incident, the couple allegedly padlocked the front door of Rudy Quinata's one-bedroom shack and left.

Police discovered Daniel Sanchez's lifeless body while conducting a welfare check. By then, Daniel Sanchez had been dead for a couple of days.

Rudy Quinata and Sked are currently being detained by the Department of Corrections.