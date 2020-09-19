Officials are postponing the COVID-19 community testing scheduled for this morning at the Umatac Mayor’s Office due to inclement weather.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will provide a new date once it's determined. Those who have pre-registered for today’s testing will be notified directly and will be able to keep their reserved spots once a new date has been determined, according to the Joint Information Center.

DPHSS, in collaboration with the Government of Guam and the Mayors’ Council of Guam, will continue to work to provide COVID-19 testing to the community, JIC stated.

Those experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, are advised to call their health care provider. If a resident does not have a regular health care provider, they can call the Northern Region Community Health Center (NRCHC) at (671) 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment. The NRCHC COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only.

• (671) 480-7859/83

• (671) 480-6760/63

• (671) 687-7321

• (671) 685-0358

• (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

The DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays. Missed calls or calls going to voicemail will be returned.