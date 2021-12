The following students from Guam were named to the dean's list for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Randi Beal of Yigo

Adeleha Bell of Tamuning

Jolee Bernardo of Yona

Christopher Burchfield of Hagåtña

Andrew Coleman of Hagåtña

Krysha Cabuhat of Yigo

Lovely Shayne Kimberly Castil of Yigo

Anthony Cathcart of Yigo

Christopher Coleman of Tamuning

Teri Cruz of Hagåtña

Ana-lyn Cruz of Hagåtña

Julio Diaz of Yigo

Anthony Ray Dulla of Barrigada

Gus Eustaquio Jr. of Hagåtña

Elizabeth Estrada of Dededo

Chelsea Falmed of Barrigada

Laura lynn Fernandez of Hagåtña

Katelyn Flores of Dededo

Bradley Franklin of Yigo

Gabrielle Gobin of Yigo

Lance Gogue of Asan

Samantha Grigg of Yigo

Lauren Hayes of Dededo

Robert Howard of Yigo

Melissa Jimenez of Yigo

Kurtis Johnson of Dededo

Timothy Kelley of Santa Rita-Sumai

Natalie Koch of Yigo

Wilfrido Lopez of Dededo

Preston Lutter of Tamuning

Riverhue Mabanta of Yigo

Larry Marsella of Tamuning

Julian Matibag of Yigo

Thomas Montgomery of Dededo

Katherine Murray of Yigo

Aiko Katalina Faie Oku of Mangilao

Mario Oliva of Hagåtña

Brooke Paoletti of Yigo

Alexandria Parant of Yigo

Zachary Peak of Tamuning

Sarah Ptasznik of Barrigada

Cristal Rayosreyes of Mangilao

Heidi Reeves of Hagåtña

Daisy Dianne Roque of Yigo

Guillermo Sablan of Hagåtña

Joshua San Agustin of Chalan Pago

Naomi San Nicolas of Tamuning

Nicole Sanchez of Yigo

Jerry Smallmon of Tamuning

Matthew Smurthwaite of Santa Rita-Sumai

Angelysa Ulloa of Yigo

Kristina Ann Villaverde of Dededo

Kody Walton of Yigo

Jovaun Williams of Yigo

(Daily Post Staff)